Составить диалог на английском. Встреча с поставщиком, обсуждение нового контрак??а..

Taylor -Good morning John - Good morning T- Let go into the main question of our day`s discussion .I expect you want to discuss our new contract . J - Thats right . Have you seen our latest price -list ? T -Yes , we have . There is only thing in it our parties can`t agree to .That is hte 3% increase in the price . J - Besides because of the new labour contract , we had to increase wages .Therefore we had to increase the price of our machine -tools . T Okay, we taken this into acoount . J -Thats fine , thank you very much . T -Are you happy with the new conditions of our future contract ? J- Yes ,we are . T - Then , i think we cat start drawing up our contract .