составить предложение из данных слов 1 are there two in flat our bedrooms 2. living room is nice there a his house in 3.nj flat our there pantries are ib 4.a my flat in is bathroom there nice .5 tv in bj there my is room
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. There are two bedrooms in our flat. 2. There is a nice living room in his house. 3. There are no pantries in our flat. 4. There is a nice bathroom in my flat. 5. There is no TV in my room.
