Задание : Use the cues in brackets to write one in the Present Simple and one in the Present Continuous Example : Mark repairs cars. He`s taking dancing lessons. 1) Mark is a mechanic. (repair cars/take dancing lessons) 2) ...

Английский язык

Задание : Use the cues in brackets to write one in the Present Simple and one in the Present Continuous Example : Mark repairs cars. He`s taking dancing lessons. 1) Mark is a mechanic. (repair cars/take dancing lessons) 2) Mary is a bisinesswoman. (have a meeting in Rome/work in Paris) 3) Natalie is an athlete. (run regularty/train for the Plimpics) 4) Peter is a postman/ (deliver letters/have lunch)

Автор: Гость