Английский язык
Задание : Use the cues in brackets to write one in the Present Simple and one in the Present Continuous   Example : Mark repairs cars. He`s taking dancing lessons.   1) Mark is a mechanic. (repair cars/take dancing lessons) 2) Mary is a bisinesswoman. (have a meeting in Rome/work in Paris) 3) Natalie is an athlete. (run regularty/train for the Plimpics) 4) Peter is a postman/ (deliver letters/have lunch)
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
2)Mary works in Paris.She is having a meeting in Rome. 3)Natalie runs regularty. She is training for the Olimpics 4)Peter delivers letters. He is having lunch
