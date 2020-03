Составьте предложения на английском со словами: go shopping play games go skating fight with someone play computer games do homework play in the pool watch TV go for a walk feel strange without brothers and sisters f...

Гость: Гость:

Let's go shopping Would you like to play games? I don't like go skating Why don't you fight with someone? Let's play computer games Are you going to do your homework or play in the pool? What should I do, go for a walk or watch TV? I feel strange without brothers and sisters. I want them back I feel lonely in autumn I'm bored. Go away. I feel very emotional this day Don't be upset I feel so happy when I'm with you Leave me alone - I feel tired Don't feel so lucky - it's not over