Срочно нужно... помогите пожалуйста... завтра сдавать... Вставьте артикли, где это необходимо. 2 1. He needs ....... experience to become ....... good doctor. 2. Tim is of course a man of ....... great physical strength. 3...

1. He needs ....... experience to become ...a.... good doctor. 2. Tim is of course a man of ....(a)... great physical strength. оба варианта приемлемы 3. ....The... information he has may be interesting to us. 4. He is interested in ...the.... life of ....... great people. 5. I think he had ...an.... interesting life. 6. Be careful not to break it. It’s made of ....... glass. 7. ....... doctors say he mustn’t eat ....... meat. They say ....... meat can do him harm. 8. The child ate ...the.... soup very quickly. He always has ....... soup for dinner. 9. ...The.... fish doesn’t smell good. Don’t eat it. 10. He likes ....... strong tea with ....... sugar and ....... lemon. 1. Waiter! I’d like ...a.... juice and ...an.... ice-cream, please. 2. Don’t give her ....... ice-cream. She has a cold. 3. I don’t want anything but ....... plain water. 4. Can I have ....... bread and ....... butter? — ....The... butter is in ..the..... fridge and here is ...the.... bread. 5. There is ...a.... fire over there. Some house is on ....... fire. 6. I don’t think ....... English grammar is very difficult. 7. ....... life is impossible without ....... water and ....... air. 8. ...The.... tourists made ...a.... fire and cooked ...the.... food. 9. ....The... paper is rough. I need ....... better paper. 10. Only some animals are afraid of ....... water but all animals are afraid of ....... fire. 1. She says there is nothing better than ....... cold tea on ...a.... hot day. 2. He is interested in ....... ancient history and knows much about ...the.... life of people at that time. 3. Mike says he doesn’t like ....... modern music but he always enjoys ....... classical music. 4. Is it easy to drive in ....... thick fog? 5. Which is cheaper, ....... fuel or ....... gas? 6. Do you prefer clothes made of ....... silk or ....... cotton? 7. Which do you like more ....... apple juice or ....... orange juice? 8. Do you wear clothes made of ....... leather? 9. ...The.... ink is black. You need ....... blue ink. 10. ....The... grass is wet. Never sit on ....... wet grass.