СРОЧНО!!! Помогите 2 предложения на Present Simple Tense , Past simple tense, The present Continuous Tense, Present perfect tense, Past simple и все пожалуцста.....
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I go to school I drink tea he read it yesterday they travelled by plane im playing football he is doing his homework I have done he has worked
