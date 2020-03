СРОЧНО!!! ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Передайте следующие предложения в косвенной речи. 1. "Do you like my pies, Ann?" asked her grandmother. 2. "Stop shouting and do your homework," Tom's mother said to him. 3. "What did you do at s...

Английский язык

СРОЧНО!!! ПОМОГИТЕ!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Передайте следующие предложения в косвенной речи. 1. "Do you like my pies, Ann?" asked her grandmother. 2. "Stop shouting and do your homework," Tom's mother said to him. 3. "What did you do at school yesterday, John?" said his father. 4. "Will you play the piano today, Helen?" asked her aunt. 5. My uncle said, "We shall visit you next week." 6. "Don't cross the street when the lights are red," said the man to Nick. 7. "I borrowed a very good book from our library yesterday," said Mike to his father. 8. "Come to my house tomorrow, Jane," said Lena. 9. "Where are your books, Betsy?" said her mother. 10. "I want to sit in the armchair," said the boy.

