СРОЧНО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!!!!!!!! №1. There is a mistake in each sentence. Find and correct it (5 points): 1. We have bought a car last year. 2. Did you ever been to England? 3. We are sending letters every day. 4. Where will y...

СРОЧНО ПОЖАЛУЙСТА!!!!!!!!!!! №1. There is a mistake in each sentence. Find and correct it (5 points): 1. We have bought a car last year. 2. Did you ever been to England? 3. We are sending letters every day. 4. Where will you going tomorrow? 5. My sister do not like reading. №2. Put the verbs in baskets into the correct tense form (10 points) 1. Kate always (look) ........ beautiful. Today she (wear) ........ a new pair of jeans that really (make) ......... her look fit. 2. My father (just to return) ........ from New Zealand. 3. Tom (have) ....... his hair cut next Friday. 4. The girl (try) ..... on clothes all day. 5. This old building (make) ..... by a man a long time ago. Now it (see) ...... as a tourist attraction. 6. A new kind of TV set (invent) ....... in the future. 7. Mum (cook) ....... dinner at 11 oclock yesterday. №3. Put in too or enough (5 points) 1. It is .... late to catch the bus. 2. The tea is .... hot to drink. 3. I am not old .... to get married. 4. He is not strong .... to lift this suitcase. 5. The dress is .... expensive to buy.

