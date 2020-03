СРОЧНО СРОЧНОзадайте вопрос к выделенным словам .помоготе оч срочно пожалуйста The weather was AWFUL on Sunday. It took me AN HOUR to read that article in yesterday,s newspaper. There was A GUN in the criminal,s bag. YES, I...

Гость: Гость:

The weather was AWFUL on Sunday.What the weather was like on Sunday? It took me AN HOUR to read that article in yesterday,s newspaper.How long did it take me to read that article in yesterday,s newspaper? There was A GUN in the criminal,s bag.What was there in the criminal,s bag.? YES, I spoke to Mr. Nickson on Tuesday. Did you speak to Mr. Nickson on Tuesday? Nelly danced WITH MARK at the party,With Whom did Nelly dance ?