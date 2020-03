СРОЧНО1!!!ДАЮ 30 БАЛ Я и компьютер - приготовить небольшое высказывание свой вариант, ПЛИЗЗЗЗ

Гость: Гость:

Me and my computer I like my computer.Because,it helping me.When me need a lot of information I take on my computer and writing the text and it get me answer the question.I proud off mine computer.And when me boring I take on computer and playing game.My favourite computer game is Countre Stricke.My friend too play this game.And I hooked wifi toword my computer.The end.General,me don't boring with my computer.