Срочнооооо Упр6 нужно составить со словами предложения

Гость: Гость:

1. Most of the srudents have part-time employment. The rate of unemployment has decreased since 2012. 2. Taking up this class was the best decision I have ever made. Jane is the worst person I have ever met, she is so rude. 3. Englisg is a universal language. I only buy food from local shops. 4. There are many families in African countries that live in poverty. His wealth is estimated at 1.2 (one point two) billion dollars. 5. The global technology market showed annual growth of 10 per cent last year. The birth rate continues to decline in China.