Study the use of "may (might)" in the sentences. 1) I may (might) be wrong. Time will show. 2) It may (might) clear up in some hours. 3) She may (might) still be waiting for him, who knows? 4) He may (might) have been detai...

Study the use of "may (might)" in the sentences. 1) I may (might) be wrong. Time will show. 2) It may (might) clear up in some hours. 3) She may (might) still be waiting for him, who knows? 4) He may (might) have been detained for some reason at the college. 5) She may (might) have benn suffering from his disease for years. 6) You might be more tactful to the old woman. She has always been so kind to you. 7) You might have given her a hand with the books. The pile was very heavy.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Might may might might may may might
