Task 4: Match the word and its definition.

Task 4: Match the word and its definition.
Decade- a period of ten years. Lumber- treets considered as a supply of wood for building. Swampy- consisting of swamps. Humid- damp and hot. Survive- to continue to live after coming close to death. Pilgrim- a person who travels to a holy places as an act of religious love and respect. Intolerable- difficult to endure. Appointed- chosen for a position or job. Cosmopolitan- consisting of people from many different parts of the world. Fertile- able to support the growth of a large number of sting healthy plants. Merchant - a person who buys and sells goods in large amounts in foreign countries; Commerce- buying and selling goods.
