Task 5 Match the health problems with the correct specialist. 1. General practitioner a) You have a heart condition. 2. Surgeon b) You have a sick baby. 3. Cardiologist c) You have acute appendicitis. 4. Pediatrician d) You can’t see well. 5. Psychiatrist e) You need a blood test. 6. Hematologist f) You have a skin problem. 7. Ophthalmologist g) You sneeze a lot. 8. Radiologist h) You are sad and depressed. 9. Dermatologist i) You need an X-ray.
1 - g 2 - c 3 - a 4 - b 5 - h 6 - e 7 - d 8 - i 9 - f
