Текст про Belarus meals пожалуйста.

Belarusian Food. Belarusian cuisine is considered to be one of the most diverse cuisines in Europe. It has been largely influenced by Baltic, Slavic and even partially German cuisines. Traditional dishes of this country mainly consist of vegetables, meats and breads. Today, visitors of Belarus can try peasant cuisine of the countryside as well as the sophisticated dishes for the nobility. A traditional peasant meal has included a soup and a main course. One of the most delicious Belarusian soups is called “khaladnik”. It’s a cold type of borscht, which is mainly eaten in summer. This beetroot soup is eaten with sour cream. Potato is the main ingredient of many dishes. It is known as the second bread of Belarusians. Perhaps, everyone has heard of “draniki”. These are thick pancakes made of shredded potatoes. Meat is also widely used in Belarusian cuisine, especially pork. One of the traditional holiday dishes is called “pyachysta”. It is a delicious stew made of large chunks of pork or beef. Slightly smoked salty pork with onions and garlic is also popular. Most meat dishes in this country are served with potatoes or other vegetables. Historically, Belarus has little access to any type of seafood however there are some special fish-based dishes. For example, “yushka” - a fish soup boiled without any seasonings. In general, seasonings are not very popular in Belarusian cuisine. The most famous hard drink in Belarus is “harelka”. It’s similar to Russian vodka, but can be flavored with birch sap or forest herbs. Other traditional Belarusian drinks include kvass, beer, myadukha, etc. Traditional desserts, that are famous far beyond the country, are sweet pancakes with cottage cheese.