Текст про семью на англ.яз
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
My family is - I, mother, father, grandmother, grandfather, and my older sister. My mother's name is ____. She loves me very much and often helps with their homework. She was always at home, it does not work. My dad's name is ____. Dad and I often walk together or are building something. My grandma's name is ______. She loves to bake me cookies and read books. We love it to stay home alone. My grandfather name is ______. We were often something to draw or gather, he often helps me to do crafts for school. My sister's name is ____. It sometimes takes away my toys. but we had still get along. She always goes for a walk in the evening with friends. This is my family, and I really love her!
