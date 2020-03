Тема по английскому "Как бы я провёл день на необитаемом острове" 12-15 предложений

Гость: Гость:

If I found myself on the desert island, first of all, I would take a deep breath, look around and enjoy the sunny weather (In case it is sunny). Secondly, I will try to find a shelter somewhere in the middle of jungles. Facing various difficulties with finding this shelter, I would decided to make a weapon for hunting wild animals. Then I`m going to spend all morning seeking for some food. I read the Robinzon Kruzo`s story so I am prepared for every dangerious situation I can possibly face. About afternoon I will sit on the sand in front of an endless sea and eat fruits which I managed to collect. Then I will sleep under the palm tree. Later I will swim a bit. By the evening I will understand that I haven`t found the home to live in. So I will find some sticks and big leaves then put them together (So I will get a small house) and sleep there till the next day come. Этот текс довольно сложный, но (в крайнем случае) его можно разбить на отдельные предложения. И сделать их полегче.