Test 1. Variant 1. 2. Make up sentences using give words. 1) not, does, Alan, think, his friends, him, envy. 2) betrays, Will, forgive, if, you, your friend, he, you? 3) ignores, She, her, advice, often, parents'. 3. Open the b...

Английский язык

Test 1. Variant 1. 2. Make up sentences using give words. 1) not, does, Alan, think, his friends, him, envy. 2) betrays, Will, forgive, if, you, your friend, he, you? 3) ignores, She, her, advice, often, parents'. 3. Open the brackets using the Passive Voice. 1) This house is quite old. It (build) in 1935. 2) The post office (close) on Sundays. 3) The computer (use) every day. 4) The work (do) next week. 5) The new American (show) on tommorow evening. 6) The telegram (send) two days ago 4. Complete The sentences. Use: looks like, feel like doing something, somebody's likings, are alike, homelike. 1) His study is more ... than The drawing room. 2) My sister ... ... my mother. 3) Mary and Nick ... every much ... . 4) I ... ... sleeping now. 5) The agreement we have is to my ... . 5. Choose the correct form. 1) "They will leave"/"They are leaving" for Moscow tonight. They have already bought tickets. 2) I think "I will visit"/"I am visiting" my friend This week if I have free time. 3) I hope "our team will win"/"our team is winning this" game. 4) On Sunday "we will go"/"we are going" to the Zoo. My father has bought tickets. 5) I am sure I "will pass"/"am passing" my exams perfectly.

Автор: Гость