The Great Romantic Lord Byron (1788-1824) didn’t live a long life. He was an aristocrat and a fashionable man. But he loved freedom (свобод??) and a simple country life. His personality attracted Britain and all Europe. He bro...

Английский язык

The Great Romantic Lord Byron (1788-1824) didn’t live a long life. He was an aristocrat and a fashionable man. But he loved freedom (свобод??) and a simple country life. His personality attracted Britain and all Europe. He brought to his poetry romanticism of his times. He was talented and handsome, noble and brave. London admired him. George Gordon Byron was born on January 22nd, 1788. He was the son of John Byron and his wife, Catherine, whose ancestors (предки) were of the royal house of Stuart. He spent his early years outside the capital. He lived in the north. Later his mother took him to Aberdeen. There they lived for several years. George went to Aberdeen Grammar School and there is a monument to him outside the school. Now it is a museum and art gallery. Later he studied at Harrow School and the University of Cambridge. When Byron was 19, he came to London. One day the poet wrote, “I woke up (проснулся) and found myself (обнаружил, что я) famous.” It happened after the publication of his autobiographic poem “Childe Harold” in 1812. The fact is that from 1809 to 1811 he had traveled in different parts of Europe and in the poem he described everything that had happened to him. In the summer of 1816 Byron left Britain forever (навсегда). He traveled around Europe and soon he became a member of the Greek liberation movement (освободительное движение), for which he died. But he did not lead the Greeks in battle as he wished. He died of fever (лихорадка). (262 words) Ответить на вопрос: 1. When did Lord Byron become famous? Подобрать правильное: 1. Dont sing! I think/ thinks/ am thinking about my plans. 2. I dont/ havent/ hasnt got a bike. 3. There are/is some bikes under the tree. 4. Is/Are a letter for me? 5. This is the most expence/expensive/expensiest concert I have ever been to.

Автор: Гость