The summer of 1666 ____ very hot and there was no rain. The flre started in a baker's shop and soon it becam very big. In those day the streets of London were_____ than today so the flre ______ quickly from house to house and f...

The summer of 1666 (was ) very hot and there was no rain. The flre started in a baker's shop and soon it became very big. In those day the streets of London were (narrow) than today so the flre (went )quickly from house to house and from street to street. Many (persons )ran away from London but others stayed to fight the flre with water from the River Thames.The terrible flre stopped only only on the(third) day when six thousand people we're dead.<br />Лето 1666 года была жарким и дождя не было .Пожар начался в пекарне и вскоре он стал очень большим. В те времена , улицы Лондона были очень узкими чем в сегодняшние дни и поэтому огонь.быстро перекинулся с дома на дом , с улицы на улицу .Многие люди сбежали из города , а другие остались сражаться с огнем , обливая пожар водою взятой из реки Thames. Ужасный пожар прекратился только на третий день , к этому времени число умерших было 6 тыс .