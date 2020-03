The UK is an island country and its weather and climate are strongly influenced by the sea which surrounds the British Isles(Great Britain and Ireland).As the British Isles are many times smaller then other lands in the Norther...

The UK is an island country and its weather and climate are strongly influenced by the sea which surrounds the British Isles(Great Britain and Ireland).As the British Isles are many times smaller then other lands in the Northern Hemisphere,they are more influenced by the ocean than inland countries with similar latitude.The sea warms up and cools down more slowly than land,keeping winters relatively warm but also making the summer cooler.Also,the warm sea current called the Gulf of Mexico keeps the sea on the west side of Britain warmer-frosts are rare in these areas.The overall climate in the UK is called temperate maritime.This means that it is mild with temperatures not much lower than 0(градусов)С in winter and not much higher than 30(градусов)С in summer.It also means that it is damp and changeable.

