They will have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow по этому тексту нужно написать вопросы в Future in the past.

Английский язык
They will have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow по этому тексту нужно написать вопросы в Future in the past.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
  They will have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow в Future in the past будетиметьтакойвид: They would have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow. Соответственно вопросы будут следующие: Would  they have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Would  they have planted trees or flowers in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Who would  have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? What would  they have planted in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Where would  they have planted trees by 7 o'clock tomorrow? When would  they have planted trees in their garden? What would  they have done in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? They would have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow, wouldn’t they?  
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
имеется 20 четырехметровых бревен которые надо распилить на бруски длиной 25 см.Сколько распилов придется сделать?
Ответить
Математика
Из букв в словах ( марс и уран) запишите перечислением элементов: 1).множество A и B. 2). пересечение множеств A и B.3) объединение множеств A и B
Ответить
Математика
из букв в словах ( марс и уран)запишите перечислением элементов: 1) множество А и B. 2) пересечение множеств A и B. 3) объединение множеств A и B
Ответить
Русский язык
морфемный разбор слов: рыболовный ,золочёный,горячо
Ответить
Математика
запишите число 1997 с помощью 11 четверок и арифметических операций
Ответить