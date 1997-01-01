They will have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow по этому тексту нужно написать вопросы в Future in the past.

Гость: Гость:

They will have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow в Future in the past будетиметьтакойвид: They would have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow. Соответственно вопросы будут следующие: Would they have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Would they have planted trees or flowers in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Who would have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? What would they have planted in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Where would they have planted trees by 7 o'clock tomorrow? When would they have planted trees in their garden? What would they have done in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? They would have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow, wouldn’t they?