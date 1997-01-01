They will have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow по этому тексту нужно написать вопросы в Future in the past.
Английский язык
They will have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow по этому тексту нужно написать вопросы в Future in the past.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
They will have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow в Future in the past будетиметьтакойвид: They would have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow. Соответственно вопросы будут следующие: Would they have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Would they have planted trees or flowers in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Who would have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? What would they have planted in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? Where would they have planted trees by 7 o'clock tomorrow? When would they have planted trees in their garden? What would they have done in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow? They would have planted trees in their garden by 7 o'clock tomorrow, wouldn’t they?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
имеется 20 четырехметровых бревен которые надо распилить на бруски длиной 25 см.Сколько распилов придется сделать?
Математика
Из букв в словах ( марс и уран) запишите перечислением элементов: 1).множество A и B. 2). пересечение множеств A и B.3) объединение множеств A и B
Математика
из букв в словах ( марс и уран)запишите перечислением элементов: 1) множество А и B. 2) пересечение множеств A и B. 3) объединение множеств A и B