Translate the sentences into English.1) Как выглядит твоя новая квартира?2) Там есть плита! —Да.3) Ско??ько комнат в квартире?— Две.4) Выгляни. В спальне нет телевизора?5) Его квартира квартира на третьем этаже? —Замечательно. ...

Гость: Гость:

1) How is your new flat look like? 2) Is there a cooker here? -Yes, there is 3) How many rooms in your flat? -There is two rooms 4) Look out! There isn't a TV in the bedroom! 5) There is his apartment on the third floor! -Great 6) Is there a carpet in the new living room -Yes, it is on the floor 7) It is our beautiful home! Let's go 8) There is bathroom near the bedroom. There is small mirror over the sink.