Твір 5-7 речень на тему я в літньому таборі Заранее спасибо

Гость: Гость:

I was very excited when parents send me to the camp. It was situated in Crimea and it was very beautiful to be there. There were a lot of guys of my age there and we had a lot of fun. In the morning we went to the sea, then we came back and had our lunch. After we went to the rooms to have a sleep hour and went to the sea again. In the evenings we had different shows and competitions. It was the most amazing experience of my life.