Твір 5-7 речень на тему я в літньому таборі Заранее спасибо

Английский язык
Твір 5-7 речень на тему я в літньому таборі Заранее спасибо
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I was very excited when parents send me to the camp. It was situated in Crimea and it was very beautiful to be there. There were a lot of guys of my age there and we had a lot of fun. In the morning we went to the sea, then we came back and had our lunch. After we went to the rooms to have a sleep hour and went to the sea again. In the evenings we had different shows and competitions. It was the most amazing experience of my life. 
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Қазақ тiлi
СРОЧНО!!!! Помогите !!! Заранее спасибо!!!
Ответить
Русский язык
Определить спряжение глаголов:делаю играю хожу учу мою ем заняться витает говори?? потерпим кладу
Ответить
Қазақ тiлi
Помогите пожалуйста решить этот кроссворд заранее благодарен
Ответить
Математика
В начале ХХ века средняя урожайность люпина в Центральной России составляла 21,4 пуда с 1 га, а пайзы на Дальнем Востоке - 24,5 пуда с 1 га. Вычисл...
Ответить
География
Приведите 2 примера охраняемых территорий России в горных районах
Ответить