Твір 5-7 речень на тему я в літньому таборі Заранее спасибо
Английский язык
Твір 5-7 речень на тему я в літньому таборі Заранее спасибо
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
I was very excited when parents send me to the camp. It was situated in Crimea and it was very beautiful to be there. There were a lot of guys of my age there and we had a lot of fun. In the morning we went to the sea, then we came back and had our lunch. After we went to the rooms to have a sleep hour and went to the sea again. In the evenings we had different shows and competitions. It was the most amazing experience of my life.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Математика
В начале ХХ века средняя урожайность люпина в Центральной России составляла 21,4 пуда с 1 га, а пайзы на Дальнем Востоке - 24,5 пуда с 1 га. Вычисл...