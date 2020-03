Use say, tell, speak or talk to complete the sentences. 1) — Jane can ... French very well, can't she? — No, she can't. She began learning French last month. 2) — Can you ... me where Max lives? — Sorry, I can't. I don't kn...

Английский язык

Use say, tell, speak or talk to complete the sentences. 1) — Jane can ... French very well, can't she? — No, she can't. She began learning French last month. 2) — Can you ... me where Max lives? — Sorry, I can't. I don't know his address. 3) My Granny often ... me fairy tales. 4) -- Why are you ...ing me lies? — But I am not. I am ...ing you the truth. 5) — What's the matter? What does Phillip ...? --- He ...s little Lizzie is ill. Переведите и вставьте плз

Автор: Гость