Use the correct form of Participle I or Participle II. 14. He came alone, and (stand) silently for some minutes be-side his father, who sat silently (look) at him, he left the room and, (join) the rest of us said, "Papa must s...

Гость: Гость:

14. He came alone, and (having stood) silently for some minutes beside his father, who sat silently (looking) at him, he left the room and, (joining) the rest of us said, "Papa must see a priest". 15. It can't be true, you must have (been dreaming) it. 16. He was (shown) into a brightly (lighted) room. 17. On other days the house was (being) hushed as he sat high in bed, (propped) by his pillows, with (labouring) breath. 18. "When you met me last night did you think, "Poor thing, such an (engaging) child, (having grown up) a plain and pious spinster?" 19. All the men in the band had (shaved) their heads. 20. He said he hadn't (shaved/been shaving) since Monday. 21. All next day Julia and I spent together without interruption; (talking), scarcely (moving), (held) in our chairs by the smell of the sea. 22. Panic-(striken), she rushed out of the room. 23. We saw an (overturned) truck and a policeman, alone on the pavement, (being kicked) by half a dozen youths. 24. She didn't go with us, (being) asked to look after a sick relative. 25. I heard of a play (being) staged at the local theatre. Возможны варианты.