Use the correct form of "say" or "tell" in these sentences. Помогите пожалуйста 1. She ...me she didn't agree. 2. He ..."Have we met before?" 3. Who ...that? 4. I ...them i wasn't happy with their work. 5. She ...me a story ab...

Use the correct form of "say" or "tell" in these sentences. Помогите пожалуйста 1. She ...me she didn't agree. 2. He ..."Have we met before?" 3. Who ...that? 4. I ...them i wasn't happy with their work. 5. She ...me a story about her parents. 6. ..me what you need. 7. He ..."Are you feeling OK?" 8. "Have you ...the doctor about it?" 9. She smiled, and ...to me, "I'm very pleased to meet you." 10. I didn't hear: what did he ...11. Mary ...her mother she was going to the office. 12. Could you ...me the time, please? 13. I ...I wanted to buy a magazine. 14. Why didn't she ...good-bye? 15. I think he's ...a lie. 16. ..me what happened. 17. ..that you won't forget me. 18. He ...he wasn't interested in politics. 19. Would you ...them to come early tomorrow? 20. Did you ...anything to him about your problem ar work? 21. If he ...that again there'll be trouble. 22. They ...me they were going to the meeting. 23. Do you think he's ...the truth! 24. I ...them it was dangerous to swim here. 25. I ...to the assistant that i wanted size 8.
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1 told, 2 said 3 said 4 told 5 told 7 said 8 told 9 said 10 say 11told 12 tell 13 said 14 say 15 saying 16 tell 17 say 18 said 19 tell 20 tell 21will say22 told 23telling 24 told 25 told. я бы так написала
