Use the correct form of "say" or "tell" in these sentences. Помогите пожалуйста 1. She ...me she didn't agree. 2. He ..."Have we met before?" 3. Who ...that? 4. I ...them i wasn't happy with their work. 5. She ...me a story ab...

Английский язык

Use the correct form of "say" or "tell" in these sentences. Помогите пожалуйста 1. She ...me she didn't agree. 2. He ..."Have we met before?" 3. Who ...that? 4. I ...them i wasn't happy with their work. 5. She ...me a story about her parents. 6. ..me what you need. 7. He ..."Are you feeling OK?" 8. "Have you ...the doctor about it?" 9. She smiled, and ...to me, "I'm very pleased to meet you." 10. I didn't hear: what did he ...11. Mary ...her mother she was going to the office. 12. Could you ...me the time, please? 13. I ...I wanted to buy a magazine. 14. Why didn't she ...good-bye? 15. I think he's ...a lie. 16. ..me what happened. 17. ..that you won't forget me. 18. He ...he wasn't interested in politics. 19. Would you ...them to come early tomorrow? 20. Did you ...anything to him about your problem ar work? 21. If he ...that again there'll be trouble. 22. They ...me they were going to the meeting. 23. Do you think he's ...the truth! 24. I ...them it was dangerous to swim here. 25. I ...to the assistant that i wanted size 8.

