Английский язык

Use the verb in the correct tense form 1. Last year Bill’s parents (to buy) for him a new bike. 2. Lara (to have) a pet dog. 3. Mr. Robinson (to talk) on the phone on the moment. 4. Mary’s uncle (to live) in Canada when he was young. 5. Today I (to be) happy but yesterday I (to be) sad. 6. My teacher usually (to speak) very fast. 7. Thomas (to play) chess very well. 8. Sam always (to get up) early when he worked at the office. 9. His cousin (to leave for) Moscow the day before yesterday. 10. - What you (to do) now? - I (to read) book - Where you (to get) it from? - I (to buy) it yesterday from the local bookshop.

