Use the verb in the correct tense form 1. Last year Bill’s parents (to buy) for him a new bike. 2. Lara (to have) a pet dog. 3. Mr. Robinson (to talk) on the phone on the moment. 4. Mary’s uncle (to live) in Canada when he was young. 5. Today I (to be) happy but yesterday I (to be) sad. 6. My teacher usually (to speak) very fast. 7. Thomas (to play) chess very well. 8. Sam always (to get up) early when he worked at the office. 9. His cousin (to leave for) Moscow the day before yesterday. 10. - What you (to do) now? - I (to read) book - Where you (to get) it from? - I (to buy) it yesterday from the local bookshop.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы):
Гость:
1. Last year Bill’s parents bought for him a new bike. 2. Lara had a pet dog. 3. Mr. Robinson talked on the phone on the moment. 4. Mary’s uncle lived in Canada when he was young. 5. Today I was happy but yesterday I was sad. 6. My teacher usually spoke very fast. 7. Thomas played chess very well. 8. Sam always got up early when he worked at the office. 9. His cousin (to leave for) Moscow the day before yesterday. 10. - What you do now? - I reading book - Where you (get up?) it from? - I bought it yesterday from the local bookshop.
