Use the verbs in brackets in the appropriate tense forms. 1. I ... him that I ... the book yet. (to tell, to read) 2. The weather ... bad yesterday, so we ... . (to be, not to goout) 3.Mary ... at the blackboard now. Sh...

Английский язык

Use the verbs in brackets in the appropriate tense forms. 1. I ... him that I ... the book yet. (to tell, to read) 2. The weather ... bad yesterday, so we ... . (to be, not to goout) 3.Mary ... at the blackboard now. She ... the teacher’s questions, (to stand, to answer) 4.I ... this task by five pm tomorrow,(to finish) 5.At five pm tomorrow 1 ... still ... this exercise, (to do) 6.If the film ... interesting, I ... it. (not to be, not to watch) 7.At that time yesterday he ... a letter to his mother, (to write) 8.He ... me if we ... the test the day before, (to ask, to have) 9. They ... football when their mother ... home, (to play, tocome) 10. She ... to college five days a week, (to go)

