ВОПРОС: USE WHICH OR WHO TO COMPLETE THE SENTENCES. 1)... LIVES IN CANADA? - MR WILSON DOES. 2)... OF THEM LIVES IN CANADA? - MMR WILSON DOES. 3)... LIKES TRAVELLING? - BETTY DOES. 4)... OF THE GIRLS LIKES TRAVELLING? - BET...

Английский язык

ВОПРОС: USE WHICH OR WHO TO COMPLETE THE SENTENCES. 1)... LIVES IN CANADA? - MR WILSON DOES. 2)... OF THEM LIVES IN CANADA? - MMR WILSON DOES. 3)... LIKES TRAVELLING? - BETTY DOES. 4)... OF THE GIRLS LIKES TRAVELLING? - BETTY DOES 5)... CAN SPEAK ENGLISH? - JOHN DOES 6)... OF YOU CAN SPEAK ENGLISH? - JOHN DOES

