восстановить испорченную анкету, которую Джилл необходимо заполнить для участия в викторине. вставь пропущенные вопросительные слова. 1).... is your name? 2) ..... is your surname? 3) .... are you form? 4) ... do you live? 5) ...
Английский язык
восстановить испорченную анкету, которую Джилл необходимо заполнить для участия в викторине. вставь пропущенные вопросительные слова. 1).... is your name? 2) ..... is your surname? 3) .... are you form? 4) ... do you live? 5) ....old are you? 6) ..... is your birthday? 7) ....is your favourite holiday? 8) .... do you like (to do)? 9) ....friends have you got? 10) ....pets have you got? помоги джилл выполнить задание викторины. составь предложения. 1)the first of January is.......2) the 25th of December is........ 3) the 1st of May is......... 4) the 1st of June........ 5) the 1st of September is...... 6) the 7th of Janusry is.... 7) the 14th of February is........ выбрать из следующих предложений , что подходит. 1) the first day of school. 2) the Children`s Day. 3) Christmas Day in England. 4) May Day. 5) St Valentine`s Day. 6) the New Year`s Day. .7)Christmas Day in Russia. составь вопросы. 1) is,your,name, What? 2)What,your, is, surname? 3) old,you,How,are? 4) are, Where,from,you? 5) is, When, birthday, your? 6) do,you, like, What, to do? 7) you, got, Have, a pet? 8) is, favourite, your, What, holida
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. What2. What3. Where4. Where5. How6. When7. What8. What9. How much10. How 1. the New Year`s Day2. Christmas day in England3. May Day4.the Children`s Day5. the first day of school6. Christmas day in Russia7.St. Valentine`s Day 1. What is your name?2.What is your surname?3.How old are you?4.Where are you from?5.When is your birthday?6.What do you like to do?7.Have you got a pet?8.What is your favorite holiday?
Гость:
1) What is your name? 2) What is your surname? 3)Where are you from? 4) Where do you live? 5) How old are you? 6) When is your birthday? 7) What is your favourite holiday? 8) What do you like (to do)? 9) What friends have you got? 10 What pets have you got? 1)the first of January is New Year`s Day. 2) the 25th of December is the Christmas Day in England. 3) the 1st of May is May Day. 4) the 1st of June is Children`s Day. 5) the 1st of September is the first day of school 6)the 7th of Janusry is Christmas Day in Russia. 7) the 14th of February is St Valentine`s Day.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
1)Выбери строчку, где все согласные глухие: а)куртка, кофта, свитер б)сугроб, клоп, ложка в)шапка, сапог, печка 2)Найди строчку, где гласные нел...
Обществознание
Английский язык
Comment on the following statement: Our lives would all be enriched greatly if we could have a chip planted in our brains enabling us to speak any ...
Математика
Математика