Английский язык

восстановить испорченную анкету, которую Джилл необходимо заполнить для участия в викторине. вставь пропущенные вопросительные слова. 1).... is your name? 2) ..... is your surname? 3) .... are you form? 4) ... do you live? 5) ....old are you? 6) ..... is your birthday? 7) ....is your favourite holiday? 8) .... do you like (to do)? 9) ....friends have you got? 10) ....pets have you got? помоги джилл выполнить задание викторины. составь предложения. 1)the first of January is.......2) the 25th of December is........ 3) the 1st of May is......... 4) the 1st of June........ 5) the 1st of September is...... 6) the 7th of Janusry is.... 7) the 14th of February is........ выбрать из следующих предложений , что подходит. 1) the first day of school. 2) the Children`s Day. 3) Christmas Day in England. 4) May Day. 5) St Valentine`s Day. 6) the New Year`s Day. .7)Christmas Day in Russia. составь вопросы. 1) is,your,name, What? 2)What,your, is, surname? 3) old,you,How,are? 4) are, Where,from,you? 5) is, When, birthday, your? 6) do,you, like, What, to do? 7) you, got, Have, a pet? 8) is, favourite, your, What, holida

