Вправа 3. Утворіть форми присвійного відмінку іменників. 1. The new club of the workers. 2. The poems of Lermontov. 3. The clothes of the boys. 4. The walls of the room. 5. The plays of Shakespeare. 6. The voice of his sister. ...
Английский язык
Вправа 3. Утворіть форми присвійного відмінку іменників. 1. The new club of the workers. 2. The poems of Lermontov. 3. The clothes of the boys. 4. The walls of the room. 5. The plays of Shakespeare. 6. The voice of his sister. 7. The orders of the Commander-in-Chief. 8. The pages of the book. 9. The watch of my friend Peter. 10. The birthday of my daughter Helen. 11. The parents of all the other boys. 12. The boats of the fishermen. 13. The opinion of the lawyer. 14. The signature of Mr. Brown. 15. The offer of the seller. 16. The conclusions of the expert.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The workers' new club. 2. Lermontov's poems. 3. The boys' clothes. 4. The room's walls. 5. Shakespeare's plays. 6. His sister's voice 7. The Commander-in-Chief's orders 8. The book's pages 9. My friend Peter's watch 10. My daughter Helen's birthday 11. The other boys' parents 12. The fishermen's boats 13. The lawyer's opinion 14. Mr. Brown's signature 15. The seller's offer 16. The expert's conclusions
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Які 2 затоки в Північній Америці отримали назви:"розпечена сковорідка" і"мішок із льдом" і чому? Помогите плиз.
Английский язык
Прочитайте и перепишите приведенные ниже предложения, подчеркните в каждом из ни?? синоним или эквивалент модального глагола. Определите модальны...