Вправа 3. Утворіть форми присвійного відмінку іменників. 1. The new club of the workers. 2. The poems of Lermontov. 3. The clothes of the boys. 4. The walls of the room. 5. The plays of Shakespeare. 6. The voice of his sister. ...

Английский язык
Вправа 3. Утворіть форми присвійного відмінку іменників. 1. The new club of the workers. 2. The poems of Lermontov. 3. The clothes of the boys. 4. The walls of the room. 5. The plays of Shakespeare. 6. The voice of his sister. 7. The orders of the Commander-in-Chief. 8. The pages of the book. 9. The watch of my friend Peter. 10. The birthday of my daughter Helen. 11. The parents of all the other boys. 12. The boats of the fishermen. 13. The opinion of the lawyer. 14. The signature of Mr. Brown. 15. The offer of the seller. 16. The conclusions of the expert.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The workers' new club. 2. Lermontov's poems. 3. The boys' clothes. 4. The room's walls. 5. Shakespeare's plays. 6. His sister's voice 7. The Commander-in-Chief's orders 8. The book's pages 9. My friend Peter's watch 10. My daughter Helen's birthday 11. The other boys' parents 12. The fishermen's boats 13. The lawyer's opinion 14. Mr. Brown's signature 15. The seller's offer 16. The expert's conclusions
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Химия
Масса какого элемента в воде больше во сколько раз?
Ответить
Химия
Исходное вещество FeCl3 и NaOH продукт реакции
Ответить
География
Які 2 затоки в Північній Америці отримали назви:"розпечена сковорідка" і"мішок із льдом" і чому? Помогите плиз.
Ответить
Английский язык
Прочитайте и перепишите приведенные ниже предложения, подчеркните в каждом из ни?? синоним или эквивалент модального глагола. Определите модальны...
Ответить
Математика
Расстояние между двумя городами 861 км. Из городов навстречу друг другу движутся машины. Одна из них прошла 3,7(три седмых) всего расстояния. а д...
Ответить