Всем привет))пожалуйста проверьте на наличие ошибок)) I want to tell about a person by the name of Ivan Urgant. He - a very famous TV show of their own under the same name. Ivan is very famous in Russia, as its program transla...

Гость: Гость:

I want to tell YOU about a person by the name of Ivan Urgant. He IS very famous TV show of their own under the same name. Ivan is very famous in Russia, as its program translates one of the most popular TV channels. Ivan Urgant IS middle-aged man (36 years), high, with rather short black hair, dressed in the program according to the fashion in the classical style. Hair slicked back, his eyes gray, mean physique. It happens often unshaven, but it may be one of the traits of his style. A tireless jovial, easy to communicate, not malicious, not hysterical; has good diction, the show keeps himself immodestly, but not lax. It can be as fun and serious, despite what the situation requires. Communicate with people as if they were guests of his house, he never behaves in a boorish way. With men talking in friendly manner, with women - as if he were their seducer. HE IS Discreet, helpful, kind, educated. Лучше запятую поставить Pleasant in dialogue.тут тоже Very sociable.и тут Smart enough. It leaves the impression of a good-natured, funny and sociable person!