Английский язык
ВСТАВИТЬ ГЛАГОЛЫ. We _____ in a cheap hotel Manhattan. I _____ up early and go running in Central Park. I went shopping and saw a beautiful dress, but I didn't_____it because i was over $1,000! We ____ a lot of Manhattan, but we didn't go to any art galleries - we just didn't_____time. In the evenings, we went to some great restaurants and ______ some very good Chinese and Thai food.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Arrived 2. Got 3. Buy 4. Spent 5. Have 6. Eat
