ВСТАВИТЬ ГЛАГОЛЫ. We _____ in a cheap hotel Manhattan. I _____ up early and go running in Central Park. I went shopping and saw a beautiful dress, but I didn't_____it because i was over $1,000! We ____ a lot of Manhattan, but...
Английский язык
ВСТАВИТЬ ГЛАГОЛЫ. We _____ in a cheap hotel Manhattan. I _____ up early and go running in Central Park. I went shopping and saw a beautiful dress, but I didn't_____it because i was over $1,000! We ____ a lot of Manhattan, but we didn't go to any art galleries - we just didn't_____time. In the evenings, we went to some great restaurants and ______ some very good Chinese and Thai food.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Arrived 2. Got 3. Buy 4. Spent 5. Have 6. Eat
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Математика
Составить уравнение, которое не имеет корней. Составить уравнение, корнем которого было бы любое число.