Вставить some,any,no, и производные от них слова 1.... can understand this text: it is so difficult 2There is...... in the next room 3 Did you read .... about it? 4 I can see ....without glasses 5 Is there .... in that bo...

Английский язык

Вставить some,any,no, и производные от них слова 1.... can understand this text: it is so difficult 2There is...... in the next room 3 Did you read .... about it? 4 I can see ....without glasses 5 Is there .... in that box? 6 Does ... like apples? 7He wrote ... letters in the morning

