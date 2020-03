Вставьте нужную форму глагола to be(am,is,are) 1.It...a rose.It...red.2.You...in Rome.3.Pete...in Moscow.4.Where...you from?5.Where...Dolly from?6.We...in Moscow.7.My name...Olga.I...from Moscow.

1.It IS a rose. It IS red. 2.You ARE in Rome. 3.Pete IS in Moscow. 4.Where ARE you from? 5.Where IS Dolly from? 6.We ARE in Moscow. 7.My name IS Olga. I AM from Moscow.

Гость: Гость:

It is a rose. It is red . You are in Rome . Pete is in Moscow . Where are you from? . Where is Dolly from? We are in Moscow . My name is Olga . I am from Moscow.