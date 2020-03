Вставьте SOME, ANY или NO 1) There are ___ buses today and i can`t go shopping 2) My mother likes ___ music. 3) Can I have ___ milk in my tea? 4) Were there ___ of our teachers in the laboratory? 5) People need __ oxygen ...

Английский язык

Вставьте SOME, ANY или NO 1) There are ___ buses today and i can`t go shopping 2) My mother likes ___ music. 3) Can I have ___ milk in my tea? 4) Were there ___ of our teachers in the laboratory? 5) People need __ oxygen for breathing. 6) My brother doesn`t like ___ carrot

Автор: Гость