Выберите правильную форму глагола. 1. We (are translating / translate) a technical text now. 2. We usually ( are not translating / do not translate) stories. 3. She ( does not look/ is not looking) through all the newspapers ev...

Английский язык
Выберите правильную форму глагола. 1. We (are translating / translate) a technical text now. 2. We usually ( are not translating / do not translate) stories. 3. She ( does not look/ is not looking) through all the newspapers every evening. 4. Where is Ann? She is in the coffee shop. She ( has/ is having) a cup of coffe. She always ( has/ is having) a cup of coffee in the evening.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. We are translating a technical text now. 2. We usually do not translate stories. 3. She does not look through all the newspapers every evening. 4. Where is Ann? She is in the coffee shop. She is having a cup of coffee. She always has a cup of coffee in the evening.
