Выберите правильную форму глагола. 1. We (are translating / translate) a technical text now. 2. We usually ( are not translating / do not translate) stories. 3. She ( does not look/ is not looking) through all the newspapers ev...

Английский язык

Выберите правильную форму глагола. 1. We (are translating / translate) a technical text now. 2. We usually ( are not translating / do not translate) stories. 3. She ( does not look/ is not looking) through all the newspapers every evening. 4. Where is Ann? She is in the coffee shop. She ( has/ is having) a cup of coffe. She always ( has/ is having) a cup of coffee in the evening.

