wander through the streets and visit the historic colleges задать 5 разных вопросов: Вопрос к подлежащему Общий вопрос Специальный вопрос Альтернативный вопрос Разделительный вопрос
-Who will wander through the streets and visit the historic colleges? -Are you going to wander through the streets and visit the historic colleges? -Which colleges are you going to visit? -Are you going to visit the historic colleges on Friday or on Sunday? -Will you wander through the streets, won't you?
дано неполное предложение. ловите то, что получилось! 1. Вопрос к подлежащему Who wanders through the streets and visits the historic colleges? 2.Общий вопрос Do they wander through the streets and visit the historic colleges? 3. Специальный вопрос wHERE do they wander and visit the historic colleges? What do they visit ? 4. Альтернативный вопрос Do they visit cinema or the historic colleges? 5. Разделительный вопрос They wander through the streets and visit the historic colleges. don*t they?
