We’ve got two boys – Carl is eight and Bobby is sixteen. Bobby is a lot ………… (sensible) than his brother, so I think are much ………… (easy) to live with than young children. Bobby is ………… (helpful) and he isn’t as ………… (selfish) ...
We’ve got two boys – Carl is eight and Bobby is sixteen. Bobby is a lot ………… (sensible) than his brother, so I think are much ………… (easy) to live with than young children. Bobby is ………… (helpful) and he isn’t as ………… (selfish) as Carl. Carl is definitely less ………… (patient) than his brother and he isn’t as ………… (polite), but I think that’s just because he’s ………… (young). Bobby is as ………… (easy-going) …………as Carl and he’s ………… (confident) than his brother. But Carl’s a bit ………… (bright) than Bobby and his school reports are always much ………… (good). Perhaps Bobby’s reports aren’t as ………… (good) as Carl’s because these days he’s ………… (interested) in girls than his school work.
1.more sensible 2.easier 3.more helpful 4.selfish 5.patient 6.polite 7.younger 8.easy-going 9.more confident 10.brighter 11.better 12.good 13.more interested
