Which place would you like to visit? Why? 6-7 предложений)

I'd like to visit London. This is one of the most famous cities in the world! I'd like to see the famous clock tower Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and Westminster Abbey, which are the real monuments of history. I know that in London there are a lot of museums, but I'd like to visit the museum of Madame Tussauds most of all. A special place among the sights is occupied by famous London pubs. I'd like to feel the atmosphere of old England there, which is represented in these cozy pubs. And of course, I'd like to visit the famous Ferris wheel, which is called " The London Eye."