Work in pairs. Act out situation. Pupil A: You are Kyivite. Help the tourist to find the place he is looking for. Pupil B: You are a tourist. Ask someone to help you find the place you are looking for. Pupil A: Where can I.....

Английский язык

Work in pairs. Act out situation. Pupil A: You are Kyivite. Help the tourist to find the place he is looking for. Pupil B: You are a tourist. Ask someone to help you find the place you are looking for. Pupil A: Where can I... ...learn more about nature in Ukraine? ...see very old buildings? ...stay at? ...buy food? ...have a meal? ...change my money? ...buy a souvenir? Pupil B: There is a good museum in Kyiv. It is in Bohdan Khmelnitsky Street, etc.

Автор: Гость