Write down the questions to the sentences.1Tom is cleaning his room now.2My granny is feeding her cat now.3 I am not doing the washing up now.4Andy and Molly are cooking now.
Английский язык
Write down the questions to the sentences.1Tom is cleaning his room now.2My granny is feeding her cat now.3 I am not doing the washing up now.4Andy and Molly are cooking now.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 2is my granny feeding her cat now 3am i not doing the washing up now 4are andy and molly cooking now
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Английский язык
Русский язык
От данных слов с помощью суффиксов образуй названия профессий.составь и запиши с ??ими словосочетания.суффиксы выдели.Трактор,пожар,рыба,сапог,суд,...
Русский язык
Русский язык