Write down the questions to the sentences.1Tom is cleaning his room now.2My granny is feeding her cat now.3 I am not doing the washing up now.4Andy and Molly are cooking now.

Write down the questions to the sentences.1Tom is cleaning his room now.2My granny is feeding her cat now.3 I am not doing the washing up now.4Andy and Molly are cooking now.
Автор: Гость
Гость:
1 2is my granny feeding her cat now 3am i not doing the washing up now 4are andy and molly cooking now
