Write the question tag 1. John likes reading,----? 2. They are never late,----? 3. You can’t speak French,---- ? 4. Mary has already done her homework,----? 5. Tim won’t come tomorrow,----? 6. You are cold,----? 7. The w...

Английский язык
Write the question tag 1. John likes reading,----? 2. They are never late,----? 3. You can’t speak French,---- ? 4. Mary has already done her homework,----? 5. Tim won’t come tomorrow,----? 6. You are cold,----? 7. The weather was nice,------? 8. They know Mike’s sister,----? 9. There are a lot of theatres in your city-----? 10. Your brother can swim well,----?
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 doesn't he? 2 aren't they? 3 can u? 4hasn't she? 5 will he? 6 aren't u? 7 wasn't it? 8 don't they? 9 aren't there? 10 can't he?
