Write the question tag 1. John likes reading,----? 2. They are never late,----? 3. You can’t speak French,---- ? 4. Mary has already done her homework,----? 5. Tim won’t come tomorrow,----? 6. You are cold,----? 7. The w...

Английский язык

Write the question tag 1. John likes reading,----? 2. They are never late,----? 3. You can’t speak French,---- ? 4. Mary has already done her homework,----? 5. Tim won’t come tomorrow,----? 6. You are cold,----? 7. The weather was nice,------? 8. They know Mike’s sister,----? 9. There are a lot of theatres in your city-----? 10. Your brother can swim well,----?

