Write the sentences in tour exercise-book. 1.see/animals/you/on/can/a farm/domestic 2.a giftshop/behing/theres/the cafe
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
you can see animals on a farm domestic a giftshop behind theres the cafe
Гость:
You can see domestic animals on a farm There's a giftshop behind the cafe
