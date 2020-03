Write the short forms. 1)he is .... 2) she is not ... 3) we are .... 4)i am ... 5)they are not ... 6)you are...

Английский язык

Write the short forms. 1)he is .... 2) she is not ... 3) we are .... 4)i am ... 5)they are not ... 6)you are...

Автор: Гость