Your Complete the sentences with true informatijn for you. 1 In my free time l read ... and ... 2 I listen to ... and... 3 I watch ... and... 4 At the weekend l go to ... or ... 5 At school l play ... and ...
Английский язык
Your Complete the sentences with true informatijn for you. 1 In my free time l read ... and ... 2 I listen to ... and... 3 I watch ... and... 4 At the weekend l go to ... or ... 5 At school l play ... and ...
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 In my free time l read books and watch TV. 2 I listen to the radio and watch TV. 3 I watch TV and listen to the radio. 4 At the weekend l go to the zoo or the cinema. 5 At school I play volleyball and football.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Другие предметы
Русский язык
Технология
Английский язык
Математика