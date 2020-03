Задай вопросы к предложениям, начиная словами, данными в скобках. 1. They watched television yesterday evening because there was a very good film. (Why...) 2. They wear uniforms at school. (Who...) 3. I went to London last yea...

Английский язык

Автор: Гость