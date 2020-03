Задайте к предложениям общие вопросы и дайте краткие ответы: 1. I usually have breakfast at 8 o clock. 2. She doesn't like to cook. 3. Ann studies at college. 4. Pete gets up early in the morning. 5. Bob has supper at ...

Английский язык

Задайте к предложениям общие вопросы и дайте краткие ответы: 1. I usually have breakfast at 8 o clock. 2. She doesn't like to cook. 3. Ann studies at college. 4. Pete gets up early in the morning. 5. Bob has supper at the restaurant. 6. They usually have dinner at home. 7. Mother makes breakfast for all the family. 8. They don't go to work early in the morning.

Автор: Гость