Задайте общие вопросы к предложениям: 1.I like fruit very much 2. John played in a school team two years ago. 3.He usually sleeps well 4.He was having lunch when his friend came. 5.Helen has just made her bed. 6. They ar...

Задайте общие вопросы к предложениям: 1.I like fruit very much 2. John played in a school team two years ago. 3.He usually sleeps well 4.He was having lunch when his friend came. 5.Helen has just made her bed. 6. They are watching a cowboy film now. 7. The students will have finished the test by the end of the lesson. 8. The boy had learned the poem by the time his parents came home. 9. you will be going to Moscow this time tomorrow
1.Do i like fruits much ? 2.Did John play in ....? 3.Does he usually sleep well ? 4.Was he having lunch. ...? 5.Has Helen just made her bed ? 6.Are they watching. .. 7.Will the students have finished the test. .? 8.Had the boy learned. ..? 9.Will you be going to Moscow. ..?
